Flag run along Las Vegas Strip planned for Saturday to honor fallen NHP trooper

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement and citizens in the Las Vegas area continue to pay their respects to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May with several events planned for Saturday.

Trooper May died in the hospital on Thursday after he was seriously injured earlier this week during a chase with a suspected carjacker.

PREVIOUS: Community pays respects to fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper

Community members have scheduled a flag run along the Las Vegas Strip Saturday evening in honor of the fallen trooper.

Organizers are calling on people to bring American and thin blue line flags to display on their cars as they drive along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The staging is set for 6 p.m. at the Antique Mall of America on 9151 S Las Vegas Boulevard, north of South Point hotel-casino, with the flag run beginning at 7 p.m.

RELATED TO THIS STORY :

The Battlefield Coffee Company says it is also donating all of its sales Saturday to the Injured Police Officers Fund for Trooper May.

Battlefield Coffee Co. is located at 2771 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road.