Community pays respects to fallen NHP trooper

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Words of love, honor and condolences were scribbled on a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle dedicated to the memory of Trooper Micah May, the NHP officer who died in the hospital on Thursday after he was seriously injured earlier this week. On Friday, law enforcement and civilians paid their respects.

“May your memories be eternal,” said Nick Carras transcribing what he wrote in Greek on the vehicle. “May they not be forgotten for their great contribution they’ve done for their families, their city, their country.”

Trooper May was struck by a car during a high-speed chase on the I-15 on Tuesday. He was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died two days later.

Today, community members, many of whom did not know him, but simply respect him for his service, hope to show May’s family they are not alone in mourning his life lost.

“It’s heartbreaking to see anything happen to any officer,” said Cara Wolden, whose son is a Metro officer. “It’s like we all feel it. What happens to one, it happens to all of us. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and the kids who lost their dad.”

Micah May is survived by his wife and two young children. A fund with the Injured Police Officers Fund has been set up, gathering donations for May’s family making sure they will be take care of.

“Being at the hospital and meeting Trooper May’s family was amazing; their strength,” said Jesse Kommel-Bernstein, Vice President of the IPOF. ”The biggest thing for the family is knowing that their loved-one mattered, that their loved-one is not forgotten.”

Trooper May was recognized for several awards throughout the years for his service, including the Medal of Valor. However, some say no award is great enough to recognize the sacrifices made by the men and women who have sworn to protect and serve.

“These guys, they put on that uniform every day,” said Jeromy Estremera, a supporter a law enforcement. “You know, they leave their families, their kids, and you know, they just never know if they’re actually going to come back home.”

The IPOF is the only official charity for NHP and Southern Nevada Law Enforcement. Established in 1982, the non-profit has provided financial assistance to the families of fallen heroes.

To make a donation to Trooper May’s fund, CLICK HERE.