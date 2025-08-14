Five inmate deaths in less than a month raise questions about Nevada prison safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five inmate deaths in less than a month are sparking mounting concerns over safety, transparency and a possible pattern of violence inside Nevada’s prisons.

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says the recent deaths at High Desert State Prison and Southern Desert Correctional Center are under investigation. Officials point to drug activity as a possible factor — but families and former inmates say the problem runs deeper.

In July and August alone, 11 inmates have died in Nevada prisons. At least four are being investigated as homicides.

High Desert: Jacob Herman, Jordan Canteberry, Dmarea Wallace

Southern Desert: Andrew Warren-Hunt

NDOC says the cases appear unrelated, though some may involve drug debt.

One of the most recent deaths — 32-year-old Ronnie Owens — is still under investigation. His family believes he was stabbed. NDOC officials tell Channel 13 the case is a suspected overdose.

Families Demand Answers

The family of Patrick Odale, 39, is suing the state, alleging he was beaten during an asthma attack in December 2023 and died of asphyxia while restrained. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

“You shouldn’t have to lose your parents, and them trying to cover it up definitely hurt me more,” his daughter told Channel 13.

Ex-inmate Eric Janisch, who has also sued NDOC, says violence is “daily” inside Nevada prisons — and often swept under the rug.

Leadership Responds

At a June Prison Commission meeting, NDOC Director James Dzurenda acknowledged staffing and safety challenges following a controversial inmate transfer that turned High Desert into a maximum-security facility last year.

“The staff that were at the facility were not aware of what procedures they needed to really do even though they were trained in it, so we revamped all of the training for correctional officers down at High Desert,” Dzurenda said.

The Department says it is increasing surveillance and shifting staff operations to reduce the number of offenders outside of their cells at one time. The Department says it is also reviewing standard procedures regarding classification of offenders and housing practices.

Governor Joe Lombardo told Channel 13 the incidents could be a “coincidental spat of violence,” but added, “If it continues, we’ll continue to evaluate it additionally.”

