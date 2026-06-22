Fire at east Las Vegas town home displaces two residents; cause under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are displaced from their home after fire broke out in the upper floor of an east Las Vegas town home on Sunday afternoon.

The Clark County Fire Department says multiple units assisted with the response to the home on Paradise Village Way, near Tropicana and Eastern avenues, after receiving multiple calls just after 1 p.m.

Adjacent units were evacuated while firefighters worked to get the fire contained, Chief Billy Samuels stated in a news release.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there has not been a dollar loss associated with the fire," Samuels stated.

No one was injured, and the American Red Cross is assisting the two individuals who were displaced, he added.

As of this report, no additional information had been released by local authorities.



