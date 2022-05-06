FBI warning about sextortion of young children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warning for parents and their children who go online. The FBI is sounding the alarm to parents about "sextortion" schemes targeting teen children, particularly young boys. It's a crime the agency says is on the rise to potentially take your money or worse.

"Go through her phone. Check her tablet and things like that."

Kimberly Brock keeps a close eye on her teenagers when they go online or use social media. Their safety is top of mind.

"It always is, especially online and we just try to talk to our children and tell them not to be afraid,” she said.

Still, she is always concerned about certain dangers, and now in our valley, the FBI giving a warning about an increase in the number of sextortion schemes targeting children.

"The idea of that is horrifying and we know predators are out there. Social media is a very easy target,” Brock said.

The agency says criminals target children by posing as kids and luring victims through social media or online gaming platforms. Predators ask for favors like sexually explicit photos. Then they blackmail victims extorting money, potentially thousands of dollars by threatening to post those photos publicly.

"These are very serious crimes. They carry penalties up to life in prison,” Spencer Evans, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Las Vegas, said.

The FBI says last year more than 18,000 sextortion complaints were received with predators scamming over $13 million. While teen girls have historically been targeted, the agency says it's now seeing more cases targeting teen boys. Agents say criminals are trying to expand their target base.

"It's worked for young females. Why not go to another group? You're disenfranchising half of your victim population by not targeting them as well,” Evans said.

The FBI’s advice for kids: Not to feel any shame if they’re victimized and to tell an adult.

"You are not going to be in trouble. Please tell somebody whether it's a teacher, a guardian, or a parent,” Evans said.

Brock says these conversations can seem embarrassing and awkward but can help in the long run.

"We have to be completely blunt and honest and forthright with our children," she said.

If you or someone you know is a target of sextortion, you’re encouraged to contact your local FBI field office, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-the-lost or Cybertipline.org).