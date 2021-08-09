Fans thrilled with the return of Vegas NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Basketball is back in Las Vegas. The NBA Summer League returning for the first time since the pandemic.

Roars are ringing out at Cox Pavilion as the NBA Summer League kicked off Sunday. Fans seeing a mix of rookies and veterans playing each other.

“You know, a lot of young talent and you see them and you see them all come into the league and hopefully do well,” Vishal Sharma, who’s visiting from Los Angeles, said.

Vishal Sharma brought his family to cheer on the Lakers. He’s happy to be see some basketball in person.

“It’s fun to get into this atmosphere, get back into a stadium and fill it up and have a good time again,” he said.

A good time that’s been more than a year in the making. The league returning to Las Vegas after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. It averaged more than 12 thousand fans a day in 2019. This year, there are protocols in place for teams and fans. One game was postponed due to contact tracing for a team. Fans will also see a lot of hand sanitizing stations and be required to wear masks.

“I hate that we still have to wear the masks and everything, but it’s good just to be around people and experience people again because it was getting kind of strange.”

Gina Johnson, the mother of NBA superstar Damian Lillard is glad to go back to a sense of normal. She says having fans in the stands is important after watching NBA games in empty arenas.

“Fans are what make the world go round. It’s better when fans are at the games because it helps them play better,” she said.

Sharma says he expects fans to bring the same enthusiasm they had pre-pandemic.

“We’re going to come into the stadium with a lot more energy, a lot more excitement. Fill up the stands and come in here and have a good time,” he said.

The NBA Summer League will continue on through August 17.