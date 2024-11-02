Family speaks for first time since tragic house fire killed four people in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're hearing for the first time from a local family who lost four members in a devastating house fire last week.

Investigators have yet to reveal what caused the fire that destroyed the family's home in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood near Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue. Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck did say investigators are "highly confident" it was accidental.

Initial reports were that two people — a woman and a young child — were able to jump from a third-floor window to escape the flames. Family members confirmed that information in a GoFundMe campaign where they identified the woman and child as Senait Adem and her son Amani.

KTNV The aftermath of a house fire at 8332 Langhorn Creek Street.

The fire broke out sometime before 4:10 a.m., when Clark County fire officials say it was reported and crews were sent out to extinguish the blaze.

Fourteen hours later, fire officials confirmed four people were found dead inside the home. They've since been identified as Abdusalem (Senait's husband), two of the couple's children, Anaya and Aaliyah, and Abdusalem's brother, Ibrahim.

Friday morning, we learned the surviving family members are being represented by Paul Albright of Naqvi Injury Law.

Channel 13 was invited to the law firm's offices to hear firsthand from members of the Adem family, including Awet Adem, brother of Abdusalem ("Abdul") and Ibrahim, and Alijah Adem, Abdul's oldest son.



Adem family Brothers Abdul and Awet Adem pose for photos. The pair coached a local basketball team called Chosen Premier. Adem family Abdul Adem poses with son Alijah at his graduation from Spring Valley High School.

Both Awet and Alijah talked about the bravery shown by everyone in their family that night — from Ibrahim (whom they called "Snoop") rushing to wake the rest of his family when he learned of the fire, to Suneit having the courage to save her child.

"To be honest with you, I’m saying I couldn’t imagine doing it unless I knew I was going to die," Awet said of Suneit. "I think she’s brave. I hugged her, I said, 'Truly, you’re brave. You gave your son an opportunity to survive.' My brothers, especially Abdul, would want that."

Watch Awet Adem tell his family's story in his own words:

Awet Adem talks about the house fire that killed four of his family members

"I believe all of them are heroes. I wouldn’t have any siblings if it wasn’t for Suneit," Alijah said. "I know the type of person my dad is and my uncle is. They did everything they can to get everyone out of there."

Alijah, Abdul's oldest son, was away at college in Bowling Green, Ohio when he learned what happened to his family. He said he wouldn't be who he is without the values instilled in him by his father.

"When I left for college, he had me ready for any moment to just set out in life," Alijah said. "Me and my uncle, we’re going to try to do everything we can to be half the person he was."

Watch Alijah talk about his father's legacy:

Alijah Adem talks about the loss of his father and two sisters

Awet told us his sister-in-law and nephew are still hospitalized. Five-year-old Amani, he says, is still in a lot of pain and has to use a wheelchair. The loss of the comfort of home has been especially difficult for Amani.

"He's in pain. I'm there with him every night — the whole family are there — but they're not at home," Awet said. "When you're going through something, you want to be at home."

We've also learned a memorial service for the family members will be open to the public. That's scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7 at Central Church in Henderson. According to the family's GoFundMe page, doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and the service is scheduled for 11 a.m.