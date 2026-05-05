Family of teen killed by drunk driver near Las Vegas high school sues school district, city

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of an 18-year-old Las Vegas girl killed by a drunk driver is suing the Clark County School District and the City of Las Vegas.

McKenzie Anne Scott died last May after being struck by a drunk driver in a crosswalk near Arbor View High School while walking to her car.

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The wrongful death lawsuit claims the school directed students to park off campus due to limited parking.

The drunk driver is currently serving at least 8 years in prison.

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The Clark County School District said it does not comment on pending litigation.

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