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Family of teen killed by drunk driver near Las Vegas high school sues school district, city

McKenzie Anne Scott, 18, was struck in a crosswalk while walking to her car near Arbor View High School last May.
McKenzie Scott Family
KTNV
The family of McKenzie Scott, an 18-year-old killed in a DUI crash, in court May 2025.
McKenzie Scott Family
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of an 18-year-old Las Vegas girl killed by a drunk driver is suing the Clark County School District and the City of Las Vegas.

McKenzie Anne Scott died last May after being struck by a drunk driver in a crosswalk near Arbor View High School while walking to her car.

McKenzie Scott memorial

Northwest Las Vegas

One year later: Community remembers Arbor View senior killed by drunk driver

Guy Tannenbaum

The wrongful death lawsuit claims the school directed students to park off campus due to limited parking.

The drunk driver is currently serving at least 8 years in prison.

Keenan Jackson sentencing

Crime

Driver gets max sentence in crash that killed Arbor View senior McKenzie Scott

Ryan Ketcham

The Clark County School District said it does not comment on pending litigation.

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