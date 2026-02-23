Family of deaf woman settles lawsuit with North Las Vegas police for $1.2 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lawsuit settlement is leading to changes for the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Last week, city council members approved a $1.2 million settlement for Andrea Hollingsworth and her family. Hollingsworth is deaf and primarily communicates in American Sign Language.

This all stems from an incident that happened on April 7, 2021.

Hollingsworth and her daughters were sitting in a vehicle and waiting for a friend when they were approached by police who were investigating a report of harassment. According to the lawsuit, an officer "proceeded to demand Ms. Hollingsworth respond to his inquiries without providing her with any means to communicate, despite Ms. Hollingsworth and her children repeatedly informing him that she is deaf and Ms. Hollingsworth requesting the use of written notes."

The lawsuit states the officer was also wearing a neck gaiter and she couldn't recognize that he was speaking or read his lips. It also states he refused to let her use pen and paper to communicate and the officer didn't attempt to locate or use a qualified interpreter.

By the time another officer arrived on the scene, the lawsuit states the situation had turned into an "unnecessary physical confrontation." Hollingsworth was "violently forced from her car for her so-called non-compliance, shoved to the ground, and twisted and cuffed her hands — her primary means of communication — behind her back while her daughters watched in horror." She was arrested but not cited for any crimes.

This incident is leading to changes for the department.

According to the City of North Las Vegas, all officers now receive annual mandatory deaf sensitivity training.

"The training helps officers understand the unique communication needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community," a statement from the city reads in part. "Additionally, the North Las Vegas Police Department contracts with ASL Communications to send an American Sign Language interpreter to scenes when needed."

The Nevada Black Deaf Advocates Board also sent Channel 13 a statement saying this is "a step in the right direction."