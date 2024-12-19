Fallen police officer laid to rest, family and friends, honor his life

MOAPA VALLEY (KTNV) — A community is in mourning as 29-year-old Metro officer Colton Pulsipher was laid to rest where he grew up in the Moapa Valley Wednesday.

Just one week ago, he died in a wrong-way driver crash, leaving behind his wife and three young children, plus the community he deeply loved.

Family and Friends of Pulsipher gathered Wednesday for a private funeral service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Moapa.

Hundreds honored his life. A procession followed the funeral service, leading his loved ones to his final resting place.

“His legacy was being a friend, being a shoulder to cry on and I think that’s things that all of us can incorporate into our daily lives," said LVMPD officer who worked alongside Colton Pulsipher, Christopher Edwards.

He worked with Pulispher frequently.

“We passed by in the locker room several times, we both had our lockers at northeast and never shy to say hi and see how you’re doing," said Edwards.

Last week, Colton was hit and killed in a wrong-way driver crash while heading home after his shift.

Edwards says the reality that his friend is gone is still setting in.

“It became real when I saw the photo of him with his little boy," said Edwards. "Me being a dad is what made it real for me, but I know his family will be well taken care of, and we’ll always be there for them if they need anything."

Colton leaves behind his wife, Ashlee and their three young children: Carlee, Brett and Jonny.

If you'd like to help them during this holiday season, you can click here.

Edwards hopes the community will help the family.

“Back the Blue obviously has a foundation that we can donate to, to support them and their needs, so we’re doing everything we can to maybe get some toys and some stuff for the kids," said Edwards.

Many in the community tell me they remember Colton as one of their own, and they were all proud of his work with Metro Police.