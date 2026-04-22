LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 26th annual Law Enforcement Memorial Run, a multi-day run that begins here in Las Vegas and ends in Carson City, kicked off Wednesday morning.

The 434-mile relay honors the more than 150 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Nevada.

WATCH: Anyssa Bohanan spoke with one of the participants to learn more about what this means to the law enforcement community:

Fallen North Las Vegas officer added to those honored in annual Law Enforcement Memorial Run

Each leg of the run represents an officer listed on the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. This year, the 158th name will be added: North Las Vegas Police Officer Roscow.

Officer Roscow died after being shot multiple times during an incident in February of 2025. The 46-year-old father of two had been with the North Las Vegas Police Department for 17 years.

WATCH: Community says final farewell to North Las Vegas Police Officer Jason Roscow

Community mourns fallen Officer Jason Roscow in procession to downtown mortuary

We spoke with Adam Hyde, Assistant Chief of the NLVPD, about the importance of Wednesday's run and Roscow's life and legacy.

"It's an opportunity to pay tribute to the fallen, pay tribute to Jason who absolutely adored the community he worked for," Hyde said. "He was a fantastic father and a great friend."

When asked about his favorite memories of Jason, Hyde said that Roscow was remembered for his jovial nature and for making work fun every day.

"He spent a long time in our traffic division and was just adored by everyone in that division, and we miss him greatly," Hyde said.

The run kicked off at Police Memorial Park Wednesday morning. It's expected to last eight days with officers arriving in Carson City on April 30.