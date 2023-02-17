Experts weigh in on avoiding glitches following William Hill outage during Super Bowl LVII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After several days of outages that began during Super Bowl LVII, the William Hill sportsbook and app are up and running once again.

The company says apps crashed just before halftime on Sunday, and sportsbook locations in Nevada were closed "because of technical issues."

Hundreds of bettors voiced their concerns on social media.

Slav Kulik, the CEO of Las Vegas software company, Plan A Technologies, says glitches can occur with apps that service large customer bases.

"I think there's going to be a lot of lessons learned with respect to sessions that the organization will have to help prevent things from happening the way they happened in the Super Bowl," Kulik said.

On Thursday, William Hill released a statement saying they are deeply sorry for the frustration and inconvenience the outage caused. In a tweet, they say it was a technical issue but didn't specify what exactly happened. Nevada regulators are also looking into the matter.

Illinois attorney David Hunt said he came to Las Vegas for an annual Super Bowl trip with friends but had to fly home before he was able to cash the tickets because of the outage.

"It's frustrating. I'm an attorney, so I do okay. It wasn't like I needed the money to eat at the airport or buy a Coke," Hunt said. "But some of the people on the trip with me, that was their money."

Hunt said in addition to his winnings, he found a $50 deposit in his mobile account. William Hill Nevada and Caesars Sportsbook said that's to "make up for the outage."