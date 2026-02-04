Eviction Diversion Program for seniors expands to North Las Vegas and Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Eviction Diversion Program, which started as a pilot program at the Las Vegas Justice Center, has officially expanded.

Eviction Diversion Program expands to North Las Vegas, Henderson Justice Courts

The program helps seniors 62 and older, as well as those receiving disability benefits, stay housed while facing eviction.

In 2025, the Nevada Legislature passed an assembly bill that granted Clark County $15 million for eviction diversion programs.

The multi-million dollar appropriation allowed the program to expand to the North Las Vegas and Henderson Justice Courts.

"I expect hundreds of residents of our elderly population in Henderson and North Las Vegas and our disabled population to get relief to keep a roof over their head until they can come up with a sustainable plan," said Legal Aid of Southern Nevada Attorney Jordan Savage. "It's a huge, huge help."

Here's how the program works:

Once someone receives an eviction notice, they're able to file an application for the Eviction Diversion Program at the North Las Vegas, Las Vegas or Henderson Justice Courts.

After that, an appointment will be set up with Clark County Social Services. Eligible tenants and landlords could receive rental assistance while working with the organization.

Legal Aid Center lawyers will represent those tenants in court.

"It means a lot," said Macquelyn Green, who received help through the program. "I had been evicted before, and it's scary and it's very tough. They helped me in such a way that I was overwhelmed!"

Clark County says the program has had a 90% success rate. Since it began in September of 2025, the program has helped more than 4,600 households.

Savage says the rental assistance provided through the program is crucial to helping them reach the next chapter in their lives.