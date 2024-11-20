Everything you need to know before inaugural Neon City Festival in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TheNeon City Festival will ignite Downtown Las Vegas this weekend. Here are some of the must-knows for anyone attending.

Entry

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center entrance is located at South 3rd Street and East Carson Avenue.

Fremont Street Experience entrances are located at:



4th Street and Fremont

3rd North between Fremont Street Experience and Ogden

Fremont and Casino Center



Security

All patrons must pass through metal detectors and bags will be searched. An adult must escort children under the age of 18.

Bag Policy



Clear bags up to 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon freezer bag or clear tote (up to 12” x 12”)

Small clutch bag (max 4.5” x 6.5”)

Set Times

Rideshare Drop-Off and Pick-Up Locations

Garage Mahal at Circa Resort & Casino

the D Las Vegas Main Entrance

South 4th Street and Fremont Street

North 1st Street and Ogden Avenue

Parking Locations

Parking will be available across partner properties including:



Circa Resort & Casino

Valet – $35 Garage Mahal

0 – 3 Hours = $30 3 – 5 Hours = $35 5+ Hours = $45 Lost Ticket = $50

the D Las Vegas

Valet – $30



Road Closures

Road closures will begin on the following streets:



3rd Street between Carson and Bridger – starting Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 25

Bridger between 3rd and Casino Center – starting Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 25

4th Street- 1 lane only, western lane from Carson to Ogden

Street- 1 lane only, western lane from Carson to Ogden Casino Center (between Carson and Ogden) – from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday - Sunday

Prohibited Items



Glass/aluminum containers

Coolers

Backpacks

Large bags

Alcohol

Chairs

Strollers

Wagons

Amplified sound devices (e.g., bullhorns, radios)

Signs

weapons (real or fake)

Marijuana

Pets (except service animals)

Outside food and drinks

Costume masks and club colors

Totem poles and other such items may be permitted and will be considered on an individual basis with caveats for overall safety concerns.

Safety and Medical Support

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center:



Security and medical stations are marked and located on the east side of the venue and along 3rd Street.

Report any suspicious activity or items that need security attention by call or text, 702-449-2237.

Fremont Street Experience:

Security and medical stations are marked and located at the following:

Behind the 1st Street Stage. Behind the 3rd Street Stage. 3rd North (between Fremont and Ogden)



Please report any suspicious activity or items that need security attention by call or text, 725-271-6932. Follow instructions from security or first responders. Emergency exits are marked with signs and orange flags.

Additional Event Happenings

Neon City Festival will feature local art, pop-up shops, culinary experiences, daily fireworks from Plaza Hotel & Casino, and much more. For additional information, click here.