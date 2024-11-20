Everything you need to know before inaugural Neon City Festival in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TheNeon City Festival will ignite Downtown Las Vegas this weekend. Here are some of the must-knows for anyone attending.
Entry
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center entrance is located at South 3rd Street and East Carson Avenue.
Fremont Street Experience entrances are located at:
- 4th Street and Fremont
- 3rd North between Fremont Street Experience and Ogden
- Fremont and Casino Center
Security
All patrons must pass through metal detectors and bags will be searched. An adult must escort children under the age of 18.
Bag Policy
- Clear bags up to 12” x 6” x 12”
- One-gallon freezer bag or clear tote (up to 12” x 12”)
- Small clutch bag (max 4.5” x 6.5”)
Set Times
Rideshare Drop-Off and Pick-Up Locations
- Garage Mahal at Circa Resort & Casino
- the D Las Vegas Main Entrance
- South 4th Street and Fremont Street
- North 1st Street and Ogden Avenue
Parking Locations
Parking will be available across partner properties including:
- Circa Resort & Casino
- Valet – $35
- Garage Mahal
- 0 – 3 Hours = $30
- 3 – 5 Hours = $35
- 5+ Hours = $45
- Lost Ticket = $50
- the D Las Vegas
- Valet – $30
Road Closures
Road closures will begin on the following streets:
- 3rd Street between Carson and Bridger – starting Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 25
- Bridger between 3rd and Casino Center – starting Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 25
- 4th Street- 1 lane only, western lane from Carson to Ogden
- Casino Center (between Carson and Ogden) – from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday - Sunday
Prohibited Items
- Glass/aluminum containers
- Coolers
- Backpacks
- Large bags
- Alcohol
- Chairs
- Strollers
- Wagons
- Amplified sound devices (e.g., bullhorns, radios)
- Signs
- weapons (real or fake)
- Marijuana
- Pets (except service animals)
- Outside food and drinks
- Costume masks and club colors
Totem poles and other such items may be permitted and will be considered on an individual basis with caveats for overall safety concerns.
Safety and Medical Support
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center:
- Security and medical stations are marked and located on the east side of the venue and along 3rd Street.
- Report any suspicious activity or items that need security attention by call or text, 702-449-2237.
Fremont Street Experience:
- Security and medical stations are marked and located at the following:
- Behind the 1st Street Stage.
- Behind the 3rd Street Stage.
- 3rd North (between Fremont and Ogden)
Please report any suspicious activity or items that need security attention by call or text, 725-271-6932. Follow instructions from security or first responders. Emergency exits are marked with signs and orange flags.
Additional Event Happenings
Neon City Festival will feature local art, pop-up shops, culinary experiences, daily fireworks from Plaza Hotel & Casino, and much more. For additional information, click here.