Neon City Festival in Las Vegas releases 23 additional acts for 2024 lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first-ever Neon City Festival is set to take the stage in the valley with 23 new acts alongside headliners Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson and Seven Lions.

The free downtown Las Vegas festival, running from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24, is the first of its kind music, art and culinary event.

The additional artists set to take the stage in the fall:



408 – The Orlando DIY act features a prolific blend of pop-punk and modern pop, hip hop and EDM.

“Neon City Festival will be a great way for music lovers of all genres to come together in a thrilling environment,” said Jeff Victor, CEO of Neon City Festival. “The lineup includes everything from rock to hip hop, country and EDM – on every corner, there will be an incredible artist performing a free show.”

This announcement comes after the organizers of the festival dropped Macklemore from the lineup after a viral 'f*** America' video.

The Neon City Festival will be happening the same weekend as the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The festival is being organized with the hope that downtown Las Vegas properties will have the opportunity to capitalize on some of the hype around the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

For more information on ticketing and updated set times, visit this link.