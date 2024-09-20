Macklemore, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson and more announced to headline Neon City Festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first-ever Neon City Festival is coming to Downtown Las Vegas this Fall, and on Thursday, organizers announced their headlining performers for the free event from Nov. 22 through Nov. 24.

Your headliners for the inaugural festival are rapper Macklemore, DJ Seven Lions, Australian DJ Alison Wonderland, country artist Russell Dickerson and rock band Neon Trees.

These are not the only performances to expect, too.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Circa owner Derek Steven, and other prominent public figures made the announcement at the Fremont Street Experience, which will transform into an open-air playground with food, drinks, artwork and more come festival time.

The event is open to all ages and is slated to coincide with the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

For more information, visit the events website at Neon City Festival Music & Culinary Experience.