Here's a list of the road closings happening in Downtown Las Vegas in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures in the valley begin to cool off, locals can take their pick of outdoor events happening in Downtown Las Vegas.

But as Southern Nevadans know, big events mean road closures, and here's a list of those happening downtown in November.

First Friday in the Arts District

Friday, Nov. 1

First Friday is a monthly art, music and food festival in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Roads close at 10 a.m. and reopen at 11 p.m.

Major closures include Boulder to Hoover avenues, Art Way to First Street, Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

Viva Latino Festival

Saturday, Nov. 2

This is a Latino music festival held in the Downtown Events Center.

Roads close at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 and reopen at 6 a.m. Nov. 3.

Major closures include Third Street from Bridger to Carson avenues; Bridger from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street.

Las Vegas Marathon

Sunday, Nov. 3

This is the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon road-running event held in Las Vegas.

Roads close at 4 a.m. on Nov. 2 and reopen on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR A BREAKDOWN OF ROAD CLOSURES FOR THE LAS VEGAS MARATHON.

Sema Kickoff

Monday, Nov. 4

This is a car show with Panel Jam Paint artist.

Roads close at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and reopen Nov. 5 at 2 a.m.

Major closures include Third Street from Stewart to Ogden avenues.

Wooli

Friday, Nov. 8

This EDM concert is held in the Downtown Events Center.

Roads close at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and reopen at 6 a.m. Nov. 10.

Major closures include Third Street from Bridger to Carson avenues; Bridger Avenue from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street.

Festival of Arts on Fremont

Saturday, Nov. 9

This art festival is held in the Fremont East Entertainment District.

Roads close at 6 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m.

Major closures include Fremont Street from Seventh to Ninth streets.

Kaytranada

Saturday, Nov. 9

This electronic dance music event is held in the Downtown Events Center.

Roads close at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and reopen at 6 a.m. Nov. 10.

Major closures include Third Street from Bridger to Carson avenues; Bridger Avenue from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street.

Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade

Monday, Nov. 11

The annual Veterans Day Parade is held in downtown Las Vegas.

Roads close at 5 a.m. and reopen at 2 p.m.

Major closures include Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue; Third Street from Charleston Boulevard to Garces Avenue; all side streets in between.

Cars in the Arts

Wednesday, Nov. 20

This is a monthly car show held in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Roads close at 5 p.m. and reopen at 11 p.m.

Major closures include Boulder Avenue from Art Way to First Street; First from Boulder to Coolidge avenues.

Neon City Festival at the Fremont Street Experience

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24

This is a free music festival with food and art held on the Fremont Street Experience.

Roads close at 4 p.m. and reopen at 3 a.m. nightly.

Major closures include Casino Center Boulevard and Fourth Street from Carson to Ogden avenues.

Neon City Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24

This multi-genre music and food festival is held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Roads close at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and reopen at 6 a.m. Nov. 25.

Major closures include Third Street from Bridger to Carson avenues; Bridger Avenue from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street.

Food Truck Festival at Downtown Grand

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 23-24

This food truck and music festival is held at the Downtown Grand.

Roads close at 4 p.m. Nov. 22 and reopen at 8 p.m. Nov. 24.

Major closures include Third Street from Ogden to Stewart avenues.