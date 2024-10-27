Neon City Festival announces diverse culinary experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon City Festival is a music, arts, and culinary event in downtown Las Vegas, free for all ages, from Friday, Nov. 22, to Nov. 24.
Attendees can enjoy a wide array of cultural foods while enjoying live performances, art installations and more.
📍 Fremont Street Experience:
📍 Downtown Las Vegas Events Center:
- Omaha Steaks Pop-Up
- Chī Asian Kitchen
- Custom Pizza Truck
- El Fuego Picante
- Empanada Factory
- Joel’s Chophouse
- Ole Manny’s Seafood Shack
- SoCal Churro
- Sushito Sushi & Poke Bowl
- Valery’s Great Food
- Wings on Wheels
Click here for more information on the festival.