Neon City Festival announces diverse culinary experience

Festivalgoers can enjoy several different food options, ranging from empanada carts, sushi stands and an Omaha Steaks pop-up
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon City Festival is a music, arts, and culinary event in downtown Las Vegas, free for all ages, from Friday, Nov. 22, to Nov. 24.

Attendees can enjoy a wide array of cultural foods while enjoying live performances, art installations and more.

📍 Fremont Street Experience:

📍 Downtown Las Vegas Events Center:

Click here for more information on the festival.

