Election Day: DOJ to monitor Clark County for compliance with federal voting rights laws

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Justice Department announced that it will monitor 27 states, including Nevada, on Election Day to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws.

Clark County is among the 86 jurisdictions to be monitored come Election Day.

The Justice Department will regularly deploy its staff on Election Day to ensure federal voting rights, such as those guaranteed by the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act and Civil Rights Acts are protected during Election Day.

The 27 states that will be monitored are:



Alaska

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

North Carolina

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

The 86 jurisdictions that will be monitored are:



Bethel Census Area, Alaska;

Dillingham Census Area, Alaska;

Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska;

North Slope Borough, Alaska;

Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska;

Apache County, Arizona;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Pima County, Arizona;

Yuma County, Arizona;

San Joaquin County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Orange County, Florida;

Osceola County, Florida;

Cobb County, Georgia;

DeKalb County, Georgia;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

Macon-Bibb County, Georgia;

Jefferson County, Kentucky;

Kenton County, Kentucky;

City of Everett, Massachusetts;

City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts;

City of Leominster, Massachusetts;

City of Lowell, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Methuen, Massachusetts;

City of Quincy, Massachusetts;

City of Salem, Massachusetts;

Prince George’s County, Maryland;

City of Ann Arbor, Michigan;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Grand Rapids, Michigan;

City of Hamtramck, Michigan;

City of Warren, Michigan;

Hennepin County, Minnesota;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Ramsey County, Minnesota;

Covington County, Mississippi;

Scott County, Mississippi;

Warren County, Mississippi;

City of St. Louis, Missouri;

Blaine County, Montana;

Alamance County, North Carolina;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wake County, North Carolina;

Bergen County, New Jersey;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Union County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

Cibola County, New Mexico;

Clark County, Nevada;

Queens, New York;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Portage County, Ohio;

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania;

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island;

City of Providence, Rhode Island;

City of Woonsocket, Rhode Island;

Charleston County, South Carolina;

Bennett County, South Dakota;

Jackson County, South Dakota;

Minnehaha County, South Dakota;

Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota;

Atascosa County, Texas;

Bexar County, Texas;

Dallas County, Texas;

Frio County, Texas;

Harris County, Texas;

Hays County, Texas;

Palo Pinto County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

San Juan County, Utah;

Hanover County, Virginia;

Henrico County, Virginia;

Loudoun County, Virginia;

City of Manassas, Virginia;

City of Manassas Park, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia;

Town of Lawrence (Rusk County), Wisconsin;

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin;

Town of Thornapple, Wisconsin; and

City of Wausau, Wisconsin.

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive questions and complaints from the public regarding possible violations of federal voting rights laws.

Reports can be made here or by calling toll-free at 800-253-3931.

Individuals with questions or complaints about the ADA can call the department's hot

line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264, or submit a complaint through a link here.