Eldorado student accused of attacking teacher agrees to plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Eldorado High School student accused of attacking a teacher has agreed to plead guilty to three of the 15 felony charges he was facing as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

Court filings from April 15 show Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia pled guilty to attempted murder, attempted sexual assault, and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

This stems from an incident that happened last April.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a teacher was in her classroom when the then-16-year-old came in to talk about missing work.

According to an arrest report, the teacher told them as she was pulling up records on the computer, Garcia moved behind her and started choking her with a computer charging cord.

The teacher told investigators she asked why he was doing this to her and Garcia told her "he had something like 'multiple personalities'" and that he "didn't like teachers" and "was getting revenge."

Officers said Garcia told them he removed articles of her clothing after she was unconscious.

According to the teacher, she woke up with a cabinet on top of her and Garcia was sitting on it. That's when she claimed he knocked over additional filing cabinets on top of her.

The report states Garcia told her "can't you just die already. Hurry up."

That's when the teacher told officers Garcia left the classroom.

A school employee found the teacher in her classroom after the attack and called 911.

Garcia was later arrested at a home near Bonanza Road and Sloan Lane "without incident."

Police said Garcia later told them "I don't know why I attacked her. She was good to me."

At the time, superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released a statement saying the "violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Garcia was processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. He was also released on a $100,000 bail and under "high-level electronic monitoring." The conditions of his release also included no contact with the victim or Eldorado High School.

He's set to be sentenced on June 5.