Eldorado High School student accused of attacking teacher pleads not guilty to all charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eldorado High School student, Jonathan Garcia, who was accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill one of his teachers, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday.

FULL COVERAGE: Attack at Eldorado High School

Garcia verbally entered pleas of "not guilty" to all of the ten charges against him and also waived his right to a speedy trial.

His charges include kidnapping, battery by strangulation, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, sexual assault and robbery, among others.

Court documents revealed that his attorney will be removed from the case, as Garcia's family can no longer afford to pay for him. The court is looking to have a public defender assigned to the case.

Garcia is being processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. He was found competent to stand trial following two mental evaluations.

Garcia’s next appearance in court will be a status check hearing, scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

RELATED: 16-year-old accused of attacking teacher at Eldorado High School reappears in court