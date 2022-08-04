16-year-old accused of attacking teacher at Eldorado High School reappears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 16-year-old Eldorado High School student accused of attacking and trying to kill his teacher was back in court on Thursday morning.

The judge scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia to begin in two weeks.

In May, a judge found Martinez competent for trial on felony charges. Martinez's attorney challenged that decision, but Martinez was again found competent to stand trial last week.

He's charged as an adult. Prosecutors say he attacked and sexually assaulted his teacher after school on April 7.

An arrest report stated that Martinez choked his teacher with a computer charging cable, beat her and knocked a filing cabinet on top of her while she was unconscious. The teacher recalled Martinez saying that, although he "really liked" her, he "didn't like teachers" and was "getting revenge," according to the report.

Martinez is held on a bond of $500,000. He's expected to appear in court on Aug. 18 for a preliminary hearing.