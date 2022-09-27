Eldorado student accused of attacking teacher released from custody, granted lower bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenager accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a Las Vegas high school teacher has been released from prison.

On Monday, Jonathan Martinez Garcia appeared in court to have his bail reset to $100,000 from the previous amount of $500,000. Martinez Garcia was also granted release from custody with “high-level electronic monitoring.”

The conditions of his release include no contact with the victim or Eldorado High School.

He is charged with 10 counts, including attempted murder, sexual assault and robbery, for all of which he has pleaded not guilty.

The next hearing in his case is scheduled for Oct. 24.