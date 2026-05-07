'Egregiously unsafe': Nevada attorney general sues Discord

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another platform is coming under fire by the State of Nevada over alleged unsafe conditions for children.

On Wednesday, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford filed a lawsuit against Discord, which is a communication platform that facilitates instant, text, and chat messaging as well as voice and video calls. Users are also able to share media, including photos and videos.

"Discord's popularity with minors also makes it popular with a much more dangerous cohort: child predators, who seek to groom and exploit minor users," the 100-page complaint reads in part. "Discord knows that the children on its platform are at risk, and further knows that children and their parents and guardians are afraid of malicious actors on the platform. Yet Discord has done very little to protect these children, and has refused to implement safety features that it knows would greatly ameliorate the risk."

The complaint lists several cases as alleged proof that the platform is dangerous:



In 2023, a Las Vegas man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a minor and producing child pornography of his victim, whom he groomed on Discord.

In 2024, a Reno man was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by a lifetime supervised release for grooming a minor on Discord.

In 2025, a sting captured eight individuals who had used Discord — among other communications platforms — to solicit sex from law enforcement agents posing as children.

According to the complaint, a group called 764, which was located on a Discord server that contained violent videos and "how-to" guides on sexually exploiting and extorting minors online, "has acknowledged a presence in Nevada". The FBI's Las Vegas field office is part of one or more of the agency's 250 investigations into the organization.

Ford's team also alleges that Discord has several flaws in its design, which is putting children at risk. For example, insufficient barriers for strangers contacting children, misleading and/or ineffective filters, parental control issues, and an "absence of age or identity verification in the account creation process."

In February 2026, Discord tried to implement a requirement where users had to authenticate their age "with a face scan or by uploading a form of ID if they want to access adult content." However, the complaint states that after user backlash to that announcement, "Discord immediately went into damage control mode and walked backed its commitment."

According to the complaint, Ford's team is seeking civil penalties of up to $15,000 per violation of the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act and up to $25,000 for each violation directed at a minor.

Discord has denied the claims made in the complaint and sent Channel 13 the following statement:

"The lawsuit’s characterization of Discord does not reflect the platform we have built or the investments we have made in user safety. Discord is a communications platform built to connect people around playing games. Users join Discord communities intentionally, based on their interests, and unlike social media, the platform has no algorithmic feed, infinite scroll, or public “likes” pushing content to mass audiences.



Our safety systems combine advanced technology and human-led investigations, alongside user reports to help identify accounts or spaces engaged in harmful activity, including exploitative and child sexual abuse materials. We require all users to be at least 13 to use Discord and also provide teen users and their parents and guardians with important privacy and safety tools, including Teen Safety Assist and our Family Center. We look forward to collaborating with policymakers in working toward a safer online experience for all users on Discord and across the internet." Discord Spokesperson

This is not the only platform that is facing lawsuits in Nevada.

Last month, Ford announced the State of Nevada had reached a settlement with the online gaming platform Roblox.

In addition to abuse concerns, 13 Investigates partnered with ABC News Investigates to tell you how teenagers were being recruited on Roblox to become hackers.

WATCH: 2023 cybersecurity incidents lead to Nevada Gaming Control Board changes

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As part of that settlement, Roblox officials agreed to several changes to make the platform safer, including age verification, content control, enhanced parental controls, and agreements to spend $2.5 million for online safety awareness campaigns as well as workshops and training for law enforcement.

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Ford's office has filed similar consumer protection lawsuits against TikTok, Snap, Meta, YouTube, and Kik, all alleging harmful design features and a lack of common-sense online safety measures for children.

According to Ford's office, they're set to go to trial against TikTok and Snap next year.