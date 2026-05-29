PAHRUMP (KTNV) — School leaders with the Nye County School District have posted a third budget proposal after potential cuts to social workers in previous proposals led to public outcry and trustees rejecting them.

Dozens of people showed up to last week's board meeting and sent in letters opposing the proposed cuts.

A spokeswoman for the Nevada School Social Work Association said that if approved, the third plan would contribute to a 66% loss of school social worker services within the Nye County School District.

"Reducing these positions further limits schools' ability to address barriers to learning and provide essential support services for Nevada students and families," she said.

WATCH | Justin Hinton continues to track this story as the budget deadline draws near:

Nye County school leaders release 3rd budget proposal after previous outcry over social worker cuts

You can read the full statement at the bottom of the article.

Community members and staff can weigh in on the third proposal at the next budget meeting, Tuesday at 4:30.

A final budget must be submitted to the state by June 8.

The following was submitted by the Nevada School Social Work Association:

Nevada schools continue to face increasing student mental health, behavioral, attendance, and family support needs while districts across the state are reducing school social work services due to ongoing budget challenges and changes in funding structures.



Policy and funding changes shifted dedicated social work in schools funding into broader district allocations. Without protected funding for these positions, many Nevada districts are now being forced to reduce school social worker staffing.



In Nye County, the school district has already experienced the reduction of 3 school social work/mental health professional positions within the past 12 months. Under the most recent budget proposal, the elimination of an additional 2 school social worker positions would result in a 66% loss of school social work services within the district. In Clark County, approximately 10% of school social worker positions are being considered for reduction, impacting roughly 18 positions. Carson City School District has also approved reductions involving 6 school social worker positions, representing an estimated 50% reduction in school social work staffing.



Nevada already faces a critical shortage of school social workers. The nationally recommended ratio is 1 school social worker for every 250 students, yet Nevada has previously been reported at approximately 1 school social worker for every 8,730 students. Strategic investment in recruiting and retaining highly qualified school social workers is essential to improving student well-being, school safety, attendance, and academic success.



School social workers are specially trained and licensed professionals who provide crisis intervention, suicide risk assessment, behavioral intervention, attendance support, family engagement, and coordination with community-based services.



They also connect students, families, and school staff with critical resources based on assessed need, including food assistance, housing support, healthcare access, transportation, behavioral health care, and family support programs.



Research consistently shows that school social workers improve attendance, reduce behavioral concerns, strengthen family engagement, and support positive student outcomes. School social workers are uniquely trained to bridge education, mental health, family systems, and community resources in ways other school roles are not specifically trained to do.



School social workers are not extras. They are part of the educational infrastructure that helps students remain safe, regulated, engaged in school, and prepared to learn. Reducing these positions further limits schools’ ability to address barriers to learning and provide essential support services for Nevada students and families.



Nevada’s students deserve sustainable, protected funding specifically for school social workers so that these critical student support services are not dependent on temporary grants or shifting district priorities.

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