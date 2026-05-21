Nye County School District under pressure to pass a budget after backlash against two proposals

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County School District is on the clock to approve a budget after public outcry led trustees to reject two budget proposals and schedule another meeting.

Dozens of community members showed up in Pahrump and sent in letters to voice their concerns at last night's school board meeting.

The budget proposals included cutting a number of positions for the next school year. Some of those jobs included campus monitors, social workers, and district-level staff across various departments.

Nye County School District under pressure to pass a budget after public outcry

"There are four administrators and four monitors, and it's been proposed that we cut half the monitors at our school," one person said. "Keeping four admins is a luxury that, if protected, will become a big problem and a bigger liability."

"Cutting the social worker, the glue between parents, teacher and social acitivies, creates a void that will make smooth communication and engagement impossible," said another resident during the meeting.

Ultimately, trustees voted to reject the proposals. They set another budget meeting for June 2 at 4:30 p.m. That's less than a week before they need to submit a final budget to the state by June 8.

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