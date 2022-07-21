LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents are sending their kids back to school amid record inflation, which means school supplies cost more than in years past.

This year, the average family is expected to spend close to $60 more on school supplies than they did just two years ago, according to the National Retail Federation.

Across the valley, the Las Vegas community is mobilizing to support families seeking assistance to get needed school supplies in their kids' backpacks before the first day of school on August 8.

Organizations offering help with school supplies:

Project 150 - Homeless services for students



Where: 3600 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Phone: 702-721-7150

Details: Free school supplies and clothes are available for students who are without homes. There may also be clothes and gas vouchers for parents, along with access to computer labs, hygiene supplies and haircuts for students.

Assistance League of Las Vegas — Operation School Bell



Where: 6446 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146

Phone: 702-870-1991

Details: Operation School Bell is the free back-to-school supply assistance program. The nonprofit gives hats, gloves, sneakers, and crayons to kids. They also have calculators for older students.

Operation Homefront Back to School Brigade



When: July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Las Vegas

Register through the Operation Homefront site here

Details: Students of active military or veteran parents (grades Kindergarten through 12th) can get free back-to-school supplies, bags, calculators, pens, and more.

The Lighthouse of Restoration Organization



Where: 2300 West Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89102

Phone: 702-856-4660

Details: They help single mothers or grandparents who are caring for kids. Based on donations, students from Kindergarten through college can get supplies. There may be gift cards, pens, pencils, socks, backpacks, calculators and additional supplies and resources.



Where to find a back-to-school supply drive or event:

Silver Summit Healthplan free pool party + school supplies



When: July 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Durango Hills YMCA — 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Details: Free health and wellness screenings will be available along with access to the water park, raffle drawings, a bicycle and helmet giveaway, free backpacks and school supplies, comprehensive vision screenings, food trucks, games and more.

Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway



When: July 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Walnut Recreation Center — 3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89115

Details: Free backpacks and school supplies will be available at the event hosted by Commissioner William McCurdy.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth



When: July 28 and July 29

Where: 4981 Shirley St., Las Vegas, NV 89119

Details: School supplies, including backpacks, will be distributed during the two-day event.

Family Resource Fair and Backpack Giveaway



When: July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Desert Breeze Park — 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Details: There will be food, community resources, library card services, raffles, activities, rides, games, food trucks, and more. Hosted by Commissioner Justin Jones.

Back to School 'Pack the Bag'



When: August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Henderson Equality Center — 1490 W. Sunset Rd. Suite 120, Henderson, NV 89014

Details: There will be 500 free backpacks with school supplies given out. In addition to the backpacks, families can access food boxes, local resources, school supplies, and more.

Las Vegas Back to School Event



When: August 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Container Park

Details: Enjoy performances by local dance schools, magic shows, giveaways, free school supplies, and more.