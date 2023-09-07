Clark County School District, teachers union to return to the bargaining table next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A spokesperson with the Clark County Education Association has confirmed that the union and Clark County School District will return to the bargaining table next week.

The meetings will take place on Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, according to CCEA spokesperson Keenan Korth.

No date has been set for a meeting with teachers.

HOW WE GOT HERE: A recap of the ongoing contract negotiations between the teachers' union and CCSD

This news comes after teacher's union executives asked Governor Joe Lombardo to intervene in negotiations to see if funds allotted in Senate Bill 231 were "being used properly."

On Saturday, the teacher's union voted to implement "work actions," which means teachers will only work the contracted seven hours and eleven minutes in the school day. The district responded to CCEA's request in a statement, explaining they welcome the governor to see their proposals are "fair and financially responsible."

The union has asked CCSD for a 10 percent salary increase in year one of the contract and an 8 percent increase in year two. The district put out two offers, with the most recent being an 8.5 percent increase in salary in the first year and a 2 percent bump in the second year.

IMPACT: Parents, students also watching, waiting as the district's stalemate with CCEA drags on