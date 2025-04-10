WATCH LIVE: CCSD unanimously approves new $385K superintendent contract

Watch Live | CCSD press conference on contract approval

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new leader is just a signature away from taking over one of the largest school districts in the country.

At the Clark County School District's board meeting on Thursday, we expect to learn more about contract details for the district's next superintendent, Jhone Ebert.

If the Board of School Trustees approves Ebert's contract, she would start her role as superintendent on Monday.

According to an employment agreement reviewed by Channel 13, Ebert would be paid $385,000 per year.

Her contract would last through April 14, 2029. Under the agreement, Ebert would also be eligible for a 5% raise each year based on her performance.

Once hired, Ebert will become the first woman to lead CCSD permanently since it was established in 1956.

Ebert was the candidate chosen through a lengthy selection process that included a series of community meetings and feedback sessions. She most recently served as the superintendent of public instruction at the Nevada Department of Education.

