Eastside Cannery Casino-Hotel set for demolition in March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After shuttering its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic, a demolition date is now set for the Eastside Cannery Casino-Hotel in March 2026.

According to the Boyd Gaming Corporation, the official demolition is set for Thursday, March 5, at 2 a.m.

The hotel-casino opened in 2008 in the same spot where the Nevada Palace used to stand from 1979 before the Nevada Palace closed its doors and became the Eastside Cannery.

2025: Boyd Gaming to demolish Eastside Cannery hotel-casino after five-year closure

In 2025, Boyd Gaming confirmed the demolition of the hotel-casino, saying, "there is not sufficient market demand to reopen the facility."

The demolition is not a public event and public viewing areas will not be available.