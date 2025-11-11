Durango casino expansion adds luxury gaming room, parking garage in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Phase II expansion project at Durango Casino & Resort is preparing to unveil its latest additions this winter.

The resort's new high-limit slot room, boasting itself as one of the city's largest luxury gaming rooms at 8,000 square feet with 120 machines, will open on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a seamless "Jackpot Express" payout system, a dedicated cage, "top-notch" personalized service and a full-time butler at the new luxury gaming room.

Additionally, 2,000 free parking spaces will open up on Dec. 15 with Durango's new multi-level parking garage off Maule Avenue.

Station Casinos Parking garage map at the Durango Casino & Resort

“We are incredibly proud to unveil the first phase of Durango’s expansion including one of the city’s nicest high limit slot rooms,” said David Horn, Vice President and General Manager of Durango Casino & Resort.

“With the addition of more casino square footage and the latest machines, easy covered parking and high touch service in our high limit room, we continue to offer our guests an exciting, convenient gaming experience.”

The popular resort in southwest Las Vegas has only been open for less than two years and has already planned multiple expansions. Amidst the Phase II project, which began in late 2024, Station Casinos revealed plans for another major expansion in a recent earnings call.

That $385 million project, set to begin in January 2026, will expand the resorts amenities to include more gaming, dining, a bowling alley, a movie theater and more.