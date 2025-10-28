Bowling lanes, movie theater and more coming to Durango resort in new $385M expansion plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New amenities are coming to Durango Casino & Resort by way of a $385 million expansion expected to get underway in January.

Station Casinos announced the latest expansion plan in a recent earnings call. It will be the second planned expansion in less than two years of operation for the popular resort in southwest Las Vegas.

The newest expansion is planned for the north end of the Durango property and is expected to include 275,000 square feet of new gaming, dining and recreation options, a Station Casinos spokesperson stated in a news release on Tuesday.

After the project is complete, Station Casinos says locals who frequent the resort can expect to see the addition of a 36-lane "state-of-the-art" bowling facility, luxury movie theaters, new entertainment venues, an expanded casino floor with 400 additional slot machines, and new restaurant concepts and food halls. Construction is expected to last approximately 18 months.

"More information and details about the expansion partners will be revealed in the coming months," Station Casinos noted.

This latest expansion plan is separate from the one already underway at the resort, which is expected to include a new covered parking structure and 25,000 square feet of additional casino space. That addition is expected to open in late December.