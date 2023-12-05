LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Durango Casino and Resort officially opened its doors to the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning.

Durango Casino and Resort hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony, fireworks for grand opening

After the original opening date was pushed back, the hotel finally opened for reservations and recreation on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. Resort officials told Channel 13 it was "to ensure a first-class opening of the property."

Durango Resort began taking reservations last month for its anticipated opening date. All hotel guests with reservations between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5 will be given priority booking for future dates or have the offer to rebook at another Station Casinos property.

Casino officials said they will also have a fireworks display by Grucci, which is scheduled for 9 p.m.