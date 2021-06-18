Watch
Las Vegas pushes land swap to balance growth, conservation

AP
FILE - In this 2012 photo from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service motion-activated camera, a golden eagle confronts a desert bighorn sheep at Desert National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada. Despite drought, cities in the U.S. West expect their populations to grow considerably in the coming decades. From Phoenix to Boise, officials are working to ensure they have the resources, infrastructure and housing supply to meet growth projections. In certain parts of the region, their efforts are constrained by the fact that sprawling metro areas are surrounded by land owned by the federal government. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wants to remedy the issue in Las Vegas by strengthening protections for some public lands while approving the sale of others to commercial and residential developers. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
CARSON CITY (AP) — Cities in the U.S. West are preparing for considerable growth in the coming decades despite a historic drought and shrinking water supplies.

From Phoenix to Boise, officials are working to ensure they have the resources, infrastructure and housing supply to meet growth projections while balancing conservation.

Their efforts are constrained by the fact that some cities are surrounded by federal land.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada wants to remedy the issue around Las Vegas by strengthening protections for some public lands while selling others to commercial and residential developers.

Opponents argue that approving these kinds of "swaps" isn't sustainable, particularly in areas that rely on a shrinking water supply.

