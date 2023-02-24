Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Donate diapers to get free concert tickets

Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers
Andy Snyder/AP
This image released by Guitar Monkey Entertainment shows Keith Urban, center, performing for first responders at the Stardust Drive In Theatre in Watertown, Tenn. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The private show was set up exclusively for more than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff from Vanderbilt Health, part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (Andy Snyder/Guitar Monkey Entertainment via AP)
Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers
Maroon 5 reportedly will perform at 2019 Super Bowl halftime show
Sting Caesars Palace 2.PNG
The Chicks performed national anthem at the DNC following name change
Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 19:59:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Being rewarded for helping a good cause.

Southern Hills Hospital is partnering up with the non-profit organization Baby's Bounty for a diaper drive.

You can bring a pack of unopened diapers for a free ticket to see Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Sting, The Chicks, or an unannounced surprise concert.

There is a limit of two diaper donations per person for a total of two tickets total per location.

There are three opportunities to donate which are listed below.

  • Southern Hills Hospital - Main entrance
    March 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • ER At The Lakes - Main entrance
    March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • ER at South Las Vegas Boulevard - Main entrance
    March 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH