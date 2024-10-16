Department of Education asks CCSD to show their work for budget shortfall investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Education is asking the Clark County School District to show their work after a series of follow-up questions on the district budget shortfall were sent to interim superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell on Monday.

For context, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert sent a letter to the district in September asking for detailed explanations on a budget shortfall within CCSD. Gov. Joe Lombardo also called on state resources to investigate the school district's budget issues.

On Oct. 3, Larsen-Mitchell answered the department's questions and identified a potential $20 million central budget deficit.



During a Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 10, Dr. Larsen-Mitchell revised the amount to a new estimate of $10.9 million. Still, the state is requesting more information and elaboration.

Nevada law requires school districts to publish yearly reports outlining the amount of state funds going to their local school precincts. These reports are due on or before January 15.

According to Larsen-Mitchell, the school district had to make amendments to these reports after they were published on January 15 based on new information. But what is that new information? This is what the state is aiming to find out.

In addition to the request for this information, the state also wants answers on:



how and when the district obtained this information, the procedures the district used to amend the reports based on this information, and how local school precincts were notified of the changes.

The district previously stated that its central budget shortfall has not affected funding for individual schools. The district said its budget problem comes from unintended expenses for litigation and cybersecurity.

Outside the central budget deficit

Schools across the district are facing an entirely different budgetary challenge: the miscalculation of at-risk funding and the failure to incorporate teacher raises from collective bargaining agreements into the budget.

At-risk funding miscalculations

Larsen-Mitchell said in her Oct. 3 letter that at-risk funding in the district's budget was inaccurately developed on Free-and-Reduced-Lunch eligibility rather than GRAD scores — a state measurement tool that identifies a student's likelihood to graduate or move onto the next grade level.

GRAD scores are among the tools the state uses to determine at-risk funding, not Free-and-Reduced-Lunch.

According to Larsen-Mitchell, this discrepancy was adjusted in the fall 2024 budget — but the state wants more explanation and a timeline of the mistake, including what steps were taken to fix it.

The district detailed this with further explanation at its board meeting on Oct. 10, stating:

"The potential central budget deficit did not in any way impact what was allocated to school nor what it is costing school to purchase positions or services. Plain and simple. What they are experiencing is the result of the incorrect allocation of At- Risk funds in the spring. In some cases, schools budget an amount of money they should not have been allocated. They were, in some cases, over-allocated in January. That number was trued up in the fall, so they are experiencing that as a budget cut, for sure, but the reality is those dollars should not have been allocated in the first place,"

Teacher raises not accounted for

Another question the state wants answered is the district's failure to factor in the $5,700 increase in teacher salaries to the budget, despite collective bargaining agreements with the teachers' union.

The state is aiming to hold the district accountable for these budget miscalculations by requesting that CCSD outline the steps it's taking to improve financial control and avoid future mistakes. They're also asking if Larsen-Mitchell knew if these errors were preventable and/or defensible.

Larsen-Mitchell must provide answers to the state by 3 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2024.



