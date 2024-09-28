Gov. Joe Lombardo calls on more state resources to take action on CCSD budget issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo is calling on more state resources to address the ongoing budget issue in the Clark County School District.

Channel 13 has has covered this situation extensively since the termination of CCSD's CFO Jason Goudie was suddenly announced last week.

On Friday morning, the governor sent a letter to State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro to request an audit of the district's budget.

Then on Friday afternoon, Lombardo called on the Nevada Department of Taxation's Executive Director, Shellie Hughes, to place CCSD's budget concerns on an agenda item for discussion and consideration during the next Committee on Local Government Finance meeting.

"I’m concerned that CCSD’s current budget issues will result in a budget shortfall for the school district. Reports are already surfacing about releasing teachers, eliminating staff positions, and funding reductions for resources at individual schools. Given last session’s unprecedented increase in funding for education, this scenario is wholly unacceptable," Gov. Lombardo said in his letter.

The call for more state resources from the governor's office also follows Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ehbert's letter to CCSD demanding questions of accountability and updated budget information.

CCSD must provide the information to state officials by Oct. 3, 2024.

