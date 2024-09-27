CCSD provides budget updates as process to identify possible deficit is underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District on Friday provided an update to their budget shortfall.

CCSD said they identified a possible central budget deficit due to "unanticipated increases," like litigation and cybersecurity costs, during their regular accounting year that runs through mid-October.

However, this possible deficit did not affect fall school budgets according to the district. CCSD said they informed principals so they could be aware.

"The District will make every effort to absorb any identified central budget deficit to avoid impacting school budgets," CCSD said in a release.

Budget estimates released to schools in January 2024 were changed by fall when schools actually received their budgets in September. A big change was student enrollment, which is confirmed each fall.

"Enrollment changes, salary increases, and a correction of an allocation resulted in some schools unexpectedly receiving both less money and higher payroll costs.

"Estimated salary increases communicated to principals in January 2024 were corrected in the fall 2024 budgets, including an increase by approximately $5,700 for teachers and other licensed employees. In addition, the data used to calculate at-risk funding for schools in the January 2024 budgets was corrected in the fall budgets," CCSD said in a release.

CCSD said they have been working with principals throughout their budget cycle as many are now struggling to balance their books. Amid these changes, some principals have already started to take action at their schools by cutting some staff members and academic programs.

The investigation to confirm a central budget deficit is still underway, but the district said if they do find one then they will inform employees, families, and the community and "make every effort to not impact school budgets."

The district also said they are analyzing their allocation procedures to improve estimates and accuracy. They said they would share their progress as the process unfolds.