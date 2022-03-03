Dead dog dumped in the east valley stirs anger, heartbreak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A horrible discovery of animal neglect. A dog is found dead on the side of the road in the east valley and it was dumped in its kennel!

“It makes me angry and I will never understand why people let this happen.”

Dominika Halgasova, a volunteer with the Vegas Pet Rescue Project is furious after a dead dog was found left on the side of the road on Judson and Marion in the east Las Vegas valley.

A shar-pei still left inside their kennel. The actual picture is too upsetting to show in our report.

“I knew it was in bad shape from the picture, but I didn’t expect it to be just dumped here dead you know,” she said.

Halgasova says the dog appeared starved and malnourished before it died. She says the rescue project has noticed a trend.

“Within the past year, we’ve had a lot of starved shar-peis found on this side of the city.”

Clark County Animal Control confirms there is an open case on the death of the dog and the investigation remains ongoing. Halgasova says she arrived as an officer picked up the kennel. With the area having empty dirt lots and discarded furniture, she’s not surprised why someone would leave a dog there.

“A desert area. No surveillance cameras around. It’s convenient to dump a dog in the desert like this and it’s never right to do that,” she said.

Veterinarian Dr. Ken Sieranski of Hearts Alive Village has seen many abandoned pets pass through his office. He says while some cases involved outright pet abuse. Others involve pet owners not having access to adequate pet care.

“They may be going through really difficult times themselves and not be aware of the options they have in the community,” he said.

Halgasova says pets can be surrendered to area shelters or rescues, so they can be taken care of rather than abandoned.

“They don’t need to be dumped in the desert,” she said.

Hearts Alive Village is offering discounted vet care and also has a pet food bank for people struggling to feed their pets. We have a link with more information here.