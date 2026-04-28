Data shows a drop in Southern Nevada rents, but locals say they're not seeing savings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rents across Southern Nevada are starting to dip, but for many tenants, that relief is not showing up on their monthly bill.

New numbers from the UNLV Lied Center for Real Estate show apartment prices in Clark County are down 2.8% from last year and more than 6% from their 2022 peak. Data from Apartment List shows the average rent in Clark County now sits around $1,423, down about 3.5% from last year.

Abel Garcia talks to locals to get their perspective on the current rental market:

Data shows a drop in Southern Nevada rents, but locals say they don't see savings

Despite the cooling market, landlords are offering record-breaking incentives to fill empty units rather than slashing prices across the board. The Lied Center for Real Estate reports incentive rates in Clark County are now the highest on record since 2000.

Marika Therrien said her rent keeps climbing, despite the new data.

"Every year it goes up by $100 to $200. I have less amenities than I did when I started," Therrien said.

Therrien said she's seen her landlord lean into deals for new renters but wishes they might send some of the savings her way, too.

"There's an incentive, two months free to move in as a new resident," Therrien said, "but they won't let me re-sign my contract and still get the incentive, so not quite fair."

KTNV Data from Apartment List shows the average rent in Clark County now sits around $1,423, down about 3.5% from last year.

For Lacole, who has lived in Las Vegas for a decade, the cost of living has only gone in one direction.

"When we moved down here 10 years ago, it was around like, $1,600 for a four-bedroom with a pool," Lacole said. "We're paying $2,300, right? And they don't have a pool."

Lacole said she does not know how people are affording to live in the valley anymore.

"We're surviving, because, you know, we're a couple, but you — you can't do this by yourself," Lacole said.

If you are struggling to keep up with rent, I have put together a list of local rental assistance resources that may be able to help. You can find them at KTNV.com/rentalassistance2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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