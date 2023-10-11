Customers pack Hawaiian favorite Zippy's in Las Vegas for grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hawaiian favorite Zippy’s is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The newest restaurant is located near Rainbow and the 215 Southern Beltway. The chain opened its doors at 6 a.m. to a large crowd of excited customers. It’s the first location outside of the state of Hawaii.

Four years in the making, Zippy’s was ready to break ground in Las Vegas in 2020, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. Patience paid off for thousands of happy customers- many of whom hail from the aloha state.

“Number one stop every time you’re in Hawaii, said Danica Castillo, who moved to Las Vegas from Hawaii a year ago. “If you’re hungry and there is nothing open late at night- you go to Zippy’s. It’s comfort food. It makes you feel like you’re back at home.”

The casual dining spot offers takeout, dine-in and a bakery. The opening menu includes the famous Zippy’s chilli, Korean fried rice, and Zip Pac.

"It’s a bed of rice with furikake, which is seaweed, beef, fried fish, spam, and fried chicken. it’s a wonderful way to eat all of Hawaii’s history all on one plate.,” said Kevin Yim, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Zippy’s.

Every month through early next year, the chain will release a new phase of the menu. Delivery, rewards, app and online ordering will arrive for Zippy’s customers in 2024.