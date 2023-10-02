'Aloha is the word of the day, every day': Zippy's getting ready for grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just eight days away from Zippy's making its big debut on the mainland.

The Hawaiian restaurant chain is scheduled to host its grand opening on Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m.

According to the Zippy's officials, people will be allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m. that day. They add no one will be allowed to park or stand in line before then and that there will be an on-site security team to allow employees onto the property that morning.

Zippy's officials said if you are planning before doors officially open, you might want to bring a small folding chair, an umbrella, sunscreen, water and a small snack.

They add that traffic on Badura Avenue near the restaurant will be slightly modified for at least the first week of opening and that their parking lot isn't big enough to accommodate all of the anticipated traffic so they have special permission for guests to park south of the location. Zippy's officials said there will be signs for motorists to follow.

The first 500 people to line up will also receive a fan, while supplies last. Only one fan will be given to each person.

Grand opening ceremonies will begin at 9:50 a.m. with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and the untying of the maile lei to welcome the first guests.

Zippy's first opened on King Street in Honolulu in 1966 and has grown to 24 locations. The Las Vegas location will be their first store on the mainland.