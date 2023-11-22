Cruise CEO and cofounder quit, company was doing testing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another top executive is resigning from a self-driving vehicle company that was testing their vehicles in Las Vegas.

On Monday, General Motors' Cruise co-founder and Chief Product Officer Daniel Kan has announced he is resigning from the company. It's just a day after Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announced he was leaving the company.

Today I resigned from my position as CEO of Cruise. (1/5) — Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) November 20, 2023

In September, the company had announced they would be starting "initial manual data collection" in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Clark County. At the end of October, California authorities revoked Cruise's right to operate driverless cars in the state due to safety concerns, including an incident where a pedestrian in San Francisco was hit and trapped under a Cruise vehicle and dragged for 20 feet. The company pulled the rest of their vehicles off the road shortly after.

“We have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleets while we take time to examine our processes, systems, and tools and reflect on how we can better operate in a way that will earn public trust,” Cruise previously wrote on X.

According to company officials, they were working to install software updates that "will make sure the car remains stationary if a person is somehow struck in the future."

GM has named General Counsel Craig Glidden as co-president and chief administration officer of Cruise. As of Sunday, no new CEO had been named.

"GM has made a bold commitment to autonomous vehicle technology because we believe in the profound, positive impact it will have on societies, including saving countless lives," GM officials said in a statement. "We believe strongly in Cruise's mission and the transformative technology it is developing. We fully support the actions that Cruise leadership is taking to ensure that it is putting safety first and building trust and credibility with government partners, regulators, and the broader community."

So far, there is no timeline on when those vehicles could return to the road or testing could resume in Southern Nevada.