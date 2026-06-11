Woman facing charges for grabbing, hurting duck from Venetian Fountain, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman if facing charges connected to hurting an animal after police say she took a duck from a Las Vegas Strip property.

It happened on June 9 and started around 12:15 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD received a call from security at the Venetian saying a woman had climbed into the fountain and grabbed a duck, which police referred to as "Daffy" through its arrest report.

Security said they tried to get her on video but lost sight of the woman, but later called police back around 1:29 p.m. saying they saw the lady still had the duck.

In the arrest report, police said Reyes was seen on video surveillance throwing the duck back and forth over 50 times, dropping it to the ground and deliberately spreading its wings without regard to its safety.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Police responded and made contact with the woman, identified as Destiny Reyes. Police said she was immediately uncooperative was placed in handcuffs.

The officers took the duck from her, which appeared to have injuries to its right wing.

When officers tried to speak to Reyes, she was "uncooperative, belligerent and refused to speak about the incident," according to the police report.

Reyes was arrested on booked on two charges of willful/malicious torture/maim/kill an animal.