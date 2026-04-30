Two suspects arrested in shooting near Craig Road and Bruce Street, NLVPD shares

UPDATE

We're learning new details from NLVPD about a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon at a business in the 1100 block of East Craig Road.

According to NLVPD, a male juvenile and adult female were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Officials said that two male suspects approached the male victim. One suspect "attempted to forcibly take a chain from the victim," causing a fight in which the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds. The juvenile male victim was hit, as well as a woman who was not involved in the fight.

NLVPD shared that their investigation found that both suspects "were involved in multiple robbery-related incidents in the area, prior to the shooting."

They were identified as Jesus Lemus Pacheco and Adrian Hernandez. NLVPD noted that both suspects were adults, and were apprehended by police. Stolen property, including a gun officials believe was used during the shooting, was recovered shortly after.

The two men face multiple charges, such as attempted murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and other offenses.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com

ORIGINAL STORY

The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) has released information regarding a shooting under investigation this afternoon.

According to NLVPD, an incident was reported on Thursday at a business in the 1100 block of East Craig Road.

Upon their arrival, they found two people "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds." Those individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, and are in stable condition at this time.

Details are limited, but NLVPD shared that updates will be provided as information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.