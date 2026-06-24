Two arrested by Los Angeles authorities in connection to fatal northeast Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (TNV) — UPDATE | August 12, 1:30 p.m.
Authorities have arrested two people in connection to this case.
April Fontenot, 44, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Jeremiah Fontenot, 19, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Both were booked into the Century Regional Detention Facility pending extradition back to Las Vegas, where they will both be booked on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.
ORIGINAL REPORT
Police are searching for two people after a Thursday evening shooting left one man dead.
It happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Craig Road, near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard N, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to Lt. Monique Rodriguez, dispatch received a report of someone shot at a nearby apartment complex.
WATCH the full police briefing here:
When officers arrived, they found a victim and immediately began life-saving measures, but the victim ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
During the investigation, authorities learned the victim was talking with a friend when he was suddenly shot at by two unknown men fleeing the area, according to LVMPD.
While Rodriguez said police believe this to be an isolated incident, no arrests have been made yet in connection to this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
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