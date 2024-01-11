Third suspect arrested for fatal North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas.

The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2023 in the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court.

Investigators said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Oct. 3, North Las Vegas police identified 21-year-old Keara Drayer as a suspect and she was arrested. On Nov. 1, they identified 20-year-old Tavion Tinsley as a second suspect in the case and he was arrested. Through the course of the investigation, North Las Vegas detectives identified 19-year-old Ava Rayburn as a third suspect in the case. She was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday.she was arrested

According to North Las Vegas police, Drayer and Tinsley were booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center while Rayburn was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. All three are facing charges of open murder, residential burglary, and challenging to fight with use of a deadly weapon.

All three have court appearances scheduled for Jan. 16.