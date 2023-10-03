North Las Vegas police investigating shooting that killed man near Commerce, Lone Mountain

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Monday evening.

Police have been on scene in the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court since 4 p.m. This is near Commerce Street and Lone Mountain Road. Arriving officers said they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Arriving medical said the man died at the scene.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said in a release.

NLVPD homicide detectives took over the investigation. Currently, police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

No arrests have been made however, detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.