North Las Vegas police arrest 21-year-old woman for shooting, killing man

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Tuesday for shooting and killing a man near Commerce Street and Lone Mountain Road.

Police reported the shooting Monday evening. Officers were on scene in the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court and found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel said the man died at the scene.

Police are accusing 21-year-old Keara Drayer of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon in this case. Police said she was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

"The Criminal Apprehension Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI and housed in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Major Violators Bureau," police said. "It is comprised of representatives from the FBI, Las Vegas Metro, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments."

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said in a release.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.