Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old man in North Las Vegas was arrested on Wednesday.

North Las Vegas Police Department responded to the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court on Monday, Oct. 2, around 4:00 p.m. Arriving officers located a male believed to be in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, who was later declared deceased.

An initial suspect, identified as 21-year-old Keara Drayer, was taken into custody on Oct. 3. He was booked into the North Las Vegas Correction Center on charges of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon.

An additional suspect, identified as 20-year-old Tavion Tinsley, was taken into custody as a second suspect in this case on Wednesday, Nov. 1. He was apprehended by police at his apartment complex in the 5800 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Tinsley was booked at NLVCCC on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.